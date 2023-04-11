African cricket needs to keep away from Hundred ‘rivalry’ regardless of calendar conflict

The African Premier League will initially be hosted in South Africa due to a lack of facilities across the continent

Organisers of Africa’s new continental T20 franchise competition say they want to avoid a “rivalry” with The Hundred – despite potentially picking the same slot in cricket’s crowded international calendar.

The African Premier League (APL), set to be played in August and September, is the latest T20 league looking to muscle in on the success of events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash in Australia.

The inaugural tournament is set to launch next year in South Africa, hoping to attract the best global talent.

“There’s big interest with regards to investors from overseas, even as far as America,” Africa Cricket Association (ACA) chief executive Cassim Suliman told BBC Sport Africa.

“Everyone is looking at Africa and the first Africa Premier League.”

The Hundred, which sees each side face 100 balls, is the brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board,…