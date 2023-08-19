AFRIKICKS: Uniting Hearts for a Brighter Future in Africa – Press Release

AKON to host annual AFRIKICKS Gala, along side Serge Ibaka, Shabazz Lowe and Michael Blackson: Celebrating impact.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Afrikicks, a leading nonprofit organization committed to creating positive change in Africa and beyond, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Annual Fundraiser Gala on September 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by none other than global music icon AKON, accompanied by esteemed special guests Serge Ibaka and Shabazz Lowe. The gala will be an unforgettable evening dedicated to celebrating Afrikicks’ remarkable accomplishments and raising funds for its ongoing philanthropic initiatives.

With the incomparable Michael Blackson as the Master of Ceremony, attendees can expect an evening of entertainment, inspiration, and generosity, all in the name of making a difference in the lives of countless individuals across the African continent.

“We are thrilled and deeply grateful to have such incredible support from Akon, Serge Ibaka, Shabazz Lowe, and Michael Blackson for this year’s gala,” said Oumarou Idrissa, Founder, AFRIKICKS. “Their commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with our organization’s values, and we look forward to uniting with them and our passionate attendees to create a lasting impact in Africa.”

A Legacy of Impact

Since its inception, Afrikicks has been committed to transforming lives and communities through its impactful programs. Over the years, the organization has donated an impressive 235,000 pairs of shoes, spanning regions from Niger and Senegal to Ghana and Guinee Conakry. Notably, Afrikicks has extended its efforts to the United States, specifically in Los Angeles, where…