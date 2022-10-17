After Hurricane Ian left Cuba at the hours of darkness, protestors took to the streets





CNN

—



Protestors in Cuba who have been taking to the streets after Hurricane Ian damaged the island’s already faltering power grid could face criminal charges, Cuba’s Attorney General’s office said Saturday.

In a note published in the island’s communist party newspaper, Granma, prosecutors said they were investigating cases of arson and vandalism of state property, streets closures and “insults to officials and forces of order.”

Additionally, parents of minors who take part in the protests could face charges of child endangerment, according to the note.

Anti-government protests are usually quickly broken up by police in Cuba, but after Hurricane Ian worsened the island’s critical power shortages, Cubans across the island have taken to the streets to complain.

After forming in the Southern Caribbean Sea, Hurricane Ian made landfall late last…