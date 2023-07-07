Ag division will get into the enterprise of beef

Red Poll cattle imported from Jamaica

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is moving into the business of beef after importing 22 Red Poll cattle from Jamaica, which, after completing quarantine, will form the base herd for a breeding programme that will be managed by the Department of Agriculture. The goal is to increase local livestock numbers and improve local beef production.

The CIG has established a National Livestock Development Programme (NLDP), through which the three bulls and nineteen heifers were bought with public cash from the Cattle Breeder’s Society of Jamaica and airlifted here last month.

“We have prioritised agriculture and food security during the past two years because improving the well-being of Caymanians means ensuring that safe, nutritious food is accessible, available and affordable,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “Importing these cattle will substantially increase domestic cattle production, improve overall cattle genetics,…