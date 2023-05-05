AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results – AG Mortg… – Press Release

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT,” “we,” the “Company,” or “our”) MITT today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Q1 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- $11.85 Book Value per share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $11.39 as of December 31, 2022(1)
-
$11.48 Adjusted Book Value per share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $11.03 as of December 31, 2022(1)
- Increase of 4.1% from December 31, 2022
- Quarterly economic return on equity of 5.7%(2)
- $0.38 and $0.03 of Net Income/(Loss) and Earnings Available for Distribution (“EAD”) per diluted common share, respectively(3)
- $0.18 dividend per common share
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
“Despite the volatile end to the quarter, we grew book value by 4% while maintaining ample liquidity and operating with only 1.4 turns of economic leverage,” said TJ Durkin, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain focused and disciplined in protecting book value, produced strong first quarter results and have positioned ourselves to continue building upon this momentum throughout the year.”
INVESTMENT, FINANCING, AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
$4.5 billion Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2023 compared to $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2022(4)(5)
-
$133.5 million of loans either purchased during the quarter or committed to be purchased as of quarter end
- Growth in pipeline post quarter end currently approximating $281.1 million of unpaid principal balance as of the date of this release
- Acquired $264.8 million of Agency RMBS and $10.9 million of Non-Agency RMBS at attractive returns on equity
- $133.5 million of loans either purchased during the quarter or committed to be purchased as of quarter end
-
$4.1 billion of financing as of March 31, 2023 compared to $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2022(5)
- $3.5 billion of non-recourse financing and $0.6 billion of recourse financing as of March 31, 2023
- Executed one rated securitization of Non-Agency Loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $271.2 million, converting financing from recourse financing with mark-to-market margin calls to…