AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results – AG Mortg… – Press Release

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT,” “we,” the “Company,” or “our”) MITT today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$11.85 Book Value per share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $11.39 as of December 31, 2022 (1)

$11.48 Adjusted Book Value per share as of March 31, 2023 compared to $11.03 as of December 31, 2022 (1) Increase of 4.1% from December 31, 2022 Quarterly economic return on equity of 5.7% (2)

as of March 31, 2023 compared to $11.03 as of December 31, 2022 $0.38 and $0.03 of Net Income/(Loss) and Earnings Available for Distribution (“EAD”) per diluted common share, respectively (3)

$0.18 dividend per common share

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

“Despite the volatile end to the quarter, we grew book value by 4% while maintaining ample liquidity and operating with only 1.4 turns of economic leverage,” said TJ Durkin, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain focused and disciplined in protecting book value, produced strong first quarter results and have positioned ourselves to continue building upon this momentum throughout the year.”

INVESTMENT, FINANCING, AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS