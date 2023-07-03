Agave Nectar Market is set to Register a CAGR of 6.3% and exhibit a revenue of U… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The agave nectar market is expected to expand from US$ 2, 06,024.0 million in 2023 to US$ 3, 78,776.4 million by 2033. The demand for agave nectar is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 compared to the CAGR of 2.5% from 2018 to 2022.



There has been a tectonic movement towards clean-label, natural, organic, and healthy food products, and this pattern is predicted to continue in the years to come. Consumer preferences are rapidly shifting towards a healthier and organic lifestyle. This shift plays an important role in the growing surge of demand for natural sweeteners like agave syrup.

Download Sample Report to learn about recent in the Agave Nectar industry observed by FMI https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2478

A low glycemic index of agave nectar attracts consumers seeking an alternative to traditional sweeteners like refined sugar, owing to the increasing health consciousness of consumers. The increase in demand for diabetic-friendly sweeteners due to the continuous increase of diabetic cases worldwide leads to an increase in demand for agave nectar, a natural sweetener with a lesser impact on blood sugar levels. In the food service industries and kitchens, agave nectar is commonly used in Mexican and Latin American cuisines. This, along with the increase in the mixology trend, leads to an increase in demand for agave nectar.

Agave nectar is predominantly derived from the blue weber species of agave plants that take several years to cultivate and harvest. This limits the regular supply of agave, thereby posing a restraint on the growth of the agave nectar market. Honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, artificial sweeteners, and alternative low-calorie sweeteners pose serious competition to agave nectar. Lack of consumer awareness about the health risks caused by artificial sweeteners and limited knowledge about the availability of natural and organic alternatives…