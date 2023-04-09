Aged Ukrainians and their pets keep put within the deserted east



Konstantinivka

CNN

“God protects me,” says 73-year-old Tamara. She’s one of the few people who have stayed in the town of Konstantinivka, eastern Ukraine.

“If there is a need, God will save me. If not,” she adds with a shrug, “it is what it is.”

Tamara has lived in the same flat for the past 40 years. Her son, a drug addict she says nonchalantly, is in Russia. Her husband died long ago. Now, it’s just her and her cat.

Konstantinivka is 22 kilometres, about 13.5 miles, east of the city of Bakhmut, scene of some of the most intense fighting in the war.

Tamara is waiting for a bus home, sitting on a broken wooden bench in the square which also serves as the town’s main taxi stand.

On this day there is only one taxi with a sign on the windshield offering rides to Dnipro, a four-hour drive to the west, far away from the frontlines….