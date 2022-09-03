Aggresive in Global Market Expansion, PIS Meets BP, Shell, and Exxon in Singapo… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Sept 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is increasingly targeting consumers in the international market. In addition to this expansion, PIS strives to continuously improve the quality and standard of service by exchanging knowledge and experiences with world energy companies.

PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), in cooperation with PIS Pte Ltd (PIS PL), hosted a sharing session with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, Shell International Eastern Trading Co (SIETCO), and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. The meeting was held at the offices of each energy company on August 24-25, 2022, in Singapore.

PIS, in cooperation with PIS Pte Ltd (PIS PL), hosted a sharing session with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, Shell International Eastern Trading Co (SIETCO), and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. The meeting was held at the offices of each energy company on August 24-25, 2022, in Singapore.

During the sharing session, PIS discussed vetting, inspection, and vessel acceptance or vessel examination and inspection. The event was attended by PIS Director of Operations Arief Kurnia Risdianto, PIS PL Managing Director Brilian Perdana, Crude and Gas Operation (CGO) Vice President Harris Abdi Sembiring, and PIS Loss Prevention Safety Quality (LPSQ) Manager Soleh Komaruddin.

BP Singapore Pte Ltd Vetting and Clearance Senior Manager, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Asia Pacific Supply Coordinator, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Mogas Lead, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Global Senior Marine Operations, SIETCO Mogas Operation Team Lead, SIETCO Head of Marine, SIETCO Senior Originator, and more were also in attendance at this meeting.

The meeting was also a PIS endeavor to escalate acceptance of its ships at the terminals of world energy participants such as BP, Shell, and Exxon to showcase the existence and quality of PIS in international settings. In the maritime and energy sectors, these companies are significant participants that dominate the tanker…