AGILE Space Industries Qualifies A110 Lunar RCS Thruster – Press Release

Giant Leaps Start with Small Steps

DURANGO, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Agile Space Industries (Agile) has taken an important step toward the development of lunar landers for commercial lunar missions and supporting the return of humans to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis Program. That important step is the successful completion of the qualification testing milestone of the Agile A110 bipropellant thruster which is designed to precisely guide Lunar Landers as they touch down on the lunar surface. The A110 is being used for the reaction control system on the ispace Mission 3 lunar lander spacecraft which will land on the far side of the lunar Moon. Agile successfully performed thruster qualification well ahead of the mission which is planned for 2025. Mission 3 will use Agile’s A110 Thruster for precise attitude control, keeping the moon lander pointed in the right direction during the long journey to the moon and making sure it softly touches down in just the right place.

The recent surge in international lunar space activity, galvanized by the Artemis Accords, is enabling the development of a new supply chain of US made lunar landing rocket engines. The US hasn’t supplied any lunar landing engines since the Apollo Program over 50 years ago. Meeting the challenges of lunar landings represented a departure from the current state of the art for storable rocket engines. “The existing options for high performance storable rocket engines were not suitable for the unique demands of landing on the Lunar surface, and we needed to develop a new product to enable their mission.” said Lars Osborne, Agile Chief Engineer for the A110 Thruster. “These are challenges the US space industry has not faced in several generations, and it is thrilling to contribute to a sustainable return to the moon. Qualifying this attitude control thruster is one small step in a larger effort, but one we are proud of.”

Qualification testing is the process of verifying that a design…