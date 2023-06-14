Agreena’s Farmer Payout for a Second Harvest Year Demonstrates That Carbon Certi… – Press Release

Farmer participation grew 4x for HY 2022 while increased farmland enrollment by existing members accounted for 20% of Agreena’s overall portfolio growth

Agtech company Agreena, whose soil carbon platform is the largest in Europe operating in 16 countries and developed to help farmers finance their transition to regenerative practices, today announced the results of its second harvest year (HY) and second annual early payout to participating European farmers. The number of hectares enrolled grew 10X over the previous year and farmer participation increased 4X. Agreena is paying the largest incentives to farmers under a soil carbon scheme to-date at €32 to €36 per anticipated carbon certificate generated depending on region, an increase of up to 45% from last year. The company is a pioneer in creating nature-based soil carbon removals. The associated certificates will soon be available on the market for companies that want to participate in the transition of the world’s farmers to practices that help address climate change, biodiversity loss and the future of food security.

While carbon sequestration in agriculture has been identified as one of the top solutions to scale climate action because of its accessibility and the immediate impact it can have, the primary hurdle to adoption is the high upfront costs for farmers. By leveraging the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to convert climate-friendly farming efforts into high-quality carbon certificates, Agreena is driving a new revenue stream to the farmer. Farmers are seeing the benefit too. Twenty percent of the year-on-year hectare growth in Agreena’s portfolio came from member farmers adding more land to the program.

“Agreena is introducing a new category of carbon certificates into the market and it will take time to build and scale, but farmers cannot wait – they need a reliable and liquid payment to help cover their transition efforts,” said Simon Haldrup, CEO of Agreena. “That is why Agreena takes a…