Agricultural Drones Market Size to Grow at 34.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 29.9 Bil… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Agricultural Drones Market Size collected USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 29.9 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 34.9% from 2023 to 2032.
Agricultural Drones Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:
- The Agricultural Drones Market Provides farmers with a range of tools for precision agriculture and crop management.
- Advancements in drone technology, such as the development of autonomous drones and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are expected to drive growth in the market.
- North America is the largest market for agricultural drones, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, with Asia Pacific being the fastest growing market for agricultural drones.
Agricultural Drones Market Report Coverage:
|Market
|Agricultural Drones Market
|Agricultural Drones Market Size 2022
|USD 1.5 Billion
|Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2032
|USD 29.9 Billion
|Agricultural Drones Market CAGR During 2023 – 2032
|34.9%
|Agricultural Drones Market Analysis Period
|2020 – 2032
|Agricultural Drones Market Base Year
|2022
|Agricultural Drones Market Forecast Data
|2023 – 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Component, By Application, And By Geography
|Agricultural Drones Market Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|DJI, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Agribotix, Autocopter Corp., Eagle UAV Services, URSULA Agriculture, Honeycomb Corp., Drone Deploy, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Parrot SA, Yamaha Motor, Delair Tech, AeroVironment Inc., Precision Hawk, and 3DR.
|Report Coverage
|Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis
