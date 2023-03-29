Ahlstrom’s Cristal® Transparent Packaging papers achieve SAFER Designation, hel… – Press Release

HELSINKI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the movement to create more eco-friendly packaging, brand owners are seeking additional assurances their suppliers are providing safe and sustainable solutions that meet both packaging and consumer demands. To exceed these expectations, Ahlstrom is pleased to announce Cristal® Transparent Packaging Papers have met ChemFORWARD’s rigorous evaluation of human and environmental criteria for safer alternatives through the organization’s SAFER™ program.

Cristal® transparent papers are ideal alternatives to non-renewable materials, from replacing a plastic or film in a package to creating a fully fiber-based end-use structure.

“The use of transparent paper in packaging enables the food and ecommerce industries to effectively convey a value of trust in customers’ minds,” explained Guillaume Latourrette, Global Vice President of Food Packaging for Ahlstrom. “The strong sustainable attributes Cristal® already addressed as a natural, compostable, and recyclable packaging solution are now amplified by achieving SAFER™ status.”

To be designated as SAFER™, all chemicals intentionally added and present at or above 100 ppm have been disclosed and assessed by a qualified toxicology firm against ChemFORWARD’s comprehensive hazard methodology. The purpose of the program is to ensure human and environmental safety, to build trust throughout the supply chain with third-party verified transparency, and to help suppliers demonstrate leadership in chemical management.

Cristal® – Designed for Recyclability

This innovative technology has continued to evolve, and Cristal® products, including both transparent papers and PurposeSeal™ heat seal packaging products, are certified recyclable passing the Western Michigan University SBS Equivalency (WMU SBS-E) testing protocol and have received 3rd party certification from Centre technique du papier certifying Cristal’s heat-seal coating is recyclable to the European Union’s EN13430…