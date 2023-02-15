Ahold Delhaize delivers increased cost savings, supporting strong Q4 financial r… – Press Release

- With double-digit food inflation levels in Q4, our brands intensified efforts to deliver customers great value and access to affordable and healthy food options. A key component of our efforts has been our Save for Our Customers cost savings program, which yielded 15% more savings than originally expected in 2022.
- Group net sales were €23.4 billion, up 8.1% in Q4 and 6.9% in 2022 at constant exchange rates and up 15.9% in Q4 and 15.1% in 2022 at actual exchange rates.
- Q4 comparable sales excluding gas increased by 9.3% in the U.S. and 5.7% in Europe. This sales growth was underpinned by the introduction of more entry-priced products, expanded high-quality own-brand assortments and further rollout of personalized value through our digital omnichannel loyalty programs.
- Net consumer online sales increased by 5.0% in Q4 and 4.9% in 2022 at constant exchange rates. Excluding bol.com, grocery online sales increased 14.4% in Q4 and 11.8% in 2022 at constant rates.
- Q4 underlying operating margin was 4.4%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points at constant and actual exchange rates. Underlying operating margin for 2022 was 4.3%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. Positive benefits in our Global Support Office partly offset margin declines in Europe. The latter was mainly due to intense cost inflation, particularly in energy, as well as investments in our European customer value proposition to support customers in the challenging macro environment.
- IFRS-reported operating income was €1,167 million in Q4 and €3,768 million in 2022. IFRS-reported diluted EPS was €0.82 in Q4 and €2.54 in 2022.
- Q4 diluted underlying EPS was €0.72, an increase of 22.6% over the prior year at actual rates. Our 2022 diluted underlying EPS was €2.55, up 16.5% at actual rates compared to the prior year.
- 2022 free cash flow was €2.2 billion compared to the most recent guidance of approximately €2 billion.
- We propose a cash dividend of €1.05 for fiscal year 2022, which is a 10.5%…