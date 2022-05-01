AI in Renewable Energy Market Size to Surpass US$ 75.82 Bn by 2030 – Benzinga – Press Release

Tokyo, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy market size was estimated at US$ 8.24 billion in 2021. The growing need for power in emerging and established regions is one of the primary reasons driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy is increasing and developing in the global industry, driven by the growing need for smarter energy networks.
The digitalization of the energy sector is another aspect that is contributing to the increased demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the renewable energy sector. Artificial intelligence has aided in the discovery of energy sector bottlenecks. This aspect is creating new potential for the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market to flourish in the renewable energy sector. Artificial intelligence analyses and streamlines operations in the renewable energy sector using a large amount of data and information.
Scope of the Report
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 8.27 Billion
|CAGR
|27.9% from 2022 to 2030
|Revenue Forecast by 2028
|USD 46.03 Billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Data
|2022 to 2030
|Companies Covered
|Alpiq, SmartCloud Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Hazama Ando Corporation, ATOS SE, AppOrchid Inc., Zen Robotics Ltd., Origami Energy Ltd., Flex Ltd.
Report Highlights
- On the basis of application, demand forecasting segment holds the largest market share in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy market. In comparison to other technologies, artificial intelligence is extremely efficient. As a result, artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to better this sector. Artificial intelligence, as well as big data, aid in the management and forecasting of renewable energy demand. As a result, over the predicted period, this aspect has a direct impact on the expansion of artificial…