AI LEAGUE MOBILE GAME ARRIVES ON IOS IN TIME FOR FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023™ – Press Release

AFTER SUCCESSFUL OPEN BETA LAUNCH WITH OVER 50,000 DOWNLOADS ON ANDROID, FUTUREVERSE’S “SMART FOOTBALL” GAME IS NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL MOBILE DEVICES

TO LEARN MORE & TO PLAY, VISIT FIFAWORLDCUPAILEAGUE.COM

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and TĀMAKI MAKAURAU, New Zealand and AOTEAROA, New Zealand, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AI League, the first-ever “smart football” game, arrives today on iOS following a successful open beta launch on Android, which resulted in over 50,000 downloads in the first three months. AI League‘s arrival on iOS coincides with a branding update themed for FIFA’s Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ tournament. AI League, which utilizes leading metaverse artificial intelligence protocol Altered State Machine , in cooperation with FIFA, takes a massive step forwards for AI driven games, with players acting as coach and owner of their own AI team. To play the game and to learn more, watch the game trailer here and visit www.fifaworldcupaileague.com

AI League’s open beta went live in April on Android, following a user experience launched for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar last year. The AI-powered football strategy game has undergone extensive testing and quality assurance, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding its app quality, gameplay, and overall entertainment value. The game’s iOS debut coincides with the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup™ – which takes place this year in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, where Futureverse’s headquarters are based.

HOW TO PLAY : AI League is a 4-on-4 casual football game, played between multiple AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments. Players act as the coach and owner of their AI teams, with each AI footballer given unique AI traits that define their strengths and weaknesses.

AI League’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023 season runs alongside the main game, offering time-limited gameplay and a separate leaderboard. In addition to the game’s original…