AI-NFT Creator Tool ‘GNT’ Launched by Find Satoshi Lab, the Team Behind STEPN an… – Press Release

GNT is the next generation AI NFT tool that enables creators, startups and founders to democratise art by AI-generating NFT artwork and minting on-chain

SYDNEY, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Find Satoshi Lab (FSL), the Web3 development studio behind the powerhouse move-and-earn lifestyle app STEPN and NFT Launchpad MOOAR , has released an AI-powered NFT creator tool, Generative NFT Tool (GNT). GNT will empower users to create unique digital art generated by AI that can be minted immediately and sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). GNT will be launching exclusively on the Solana blockchain and will be made available on other chains at a later date.

GNT is the latest tool in the FSL product suite that aims to reduce the barriers of entry into the Web3 ecosystem, helping to onboard the next generation of NFT creators. With GNT, creators can effortlessly produce up to 1,000 NFTs in a single batch, which are uploaded to the blockchain and made available for sales and transfers through the MOOAR marketplace.

The NFTs can be sold via FairMint – a feature enabling creators to mint collections of 1,000 NFTs straight to the blockchain by burning $GMT. FairMint is a minting process for users using GNT that allows members to mint one NFT within a limited time at a set price. For additional information about FairMint, read the whitepaper here .

“We’re thrilled to be launching GNT and I can’t wait to see what our users will create with it,” said Yawn Rong, Co-Founder of Find Satoshi Lab. “We believe that with Artificial Intelligence the possibilities are endless, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this new frontier in digital art.”

