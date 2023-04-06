AI Robots Market Predicted To Surpass USD 44.5 Billion at a CAGR of 22.30% by 20… – Press Release

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “AI Robots Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application – Forecast to 2030″, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 22.30% to attain a valuation of around USD 44.5 Billion by the end of 2030.
AI Robots Market Key Players:
Eminent industry players profiled in the global AI robots market report include
- ABB
- NVIDIA
- Intel
- Alphabet
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Xilinx
- Harman International Industries
- Fanuc
- Amazon
- Kuka
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Softbank
- Promobot, Hanson Robots
- Neurala
- Mayfield Robotics
- LG
- Jibo
- Asustek Computer
Drivers
Increasing Adoption in Manufacturing Industry to Boost Market Growth
The increasing adoption of AI robots in the manufacturing industry will boost market growth over the forecast period. By applying robotics techniques and integrating industrial robots into manufacturing processes, manufacturing industries have benefited and human workforces have had more time to devote to more difficult endeavors.
AI Robots Market Report Scope:
|Report Metrics
|Details
|AI Robots Market Size by 2030
|USD 44.5 Billion
|AI Robots Market Growth
|22.30% CAGR during 2022-2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast
|2022-2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|The development of a uniform set of standards can be expected
Opportunities
Rising Government Initiatives to offer Robust Opportunities
Several countries are taking numerous actions to promote the use of and advancements in robots and artificial intelligence. These programs encourage businesses to implement new innovations to better assist the…