AI Robots Market Predicted To Surpass USD 44.5 Billion at a CAGR of 22.30% by 20… – Press Release

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ AI Robots Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application – Forecast to 2030″, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 22.30% to attain a valuation of around USD 44.5 Billion by the end of 2030.

AI Robots Market Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global AI robots market report include

ABB

NVIDIA

Intel

Alphabet

Microsoft

IBM

Xilinx

Harman International Industries

Fanuc

Amazon

Kuka

Blue Frog Robotics

Softbank

Promobot, Hanson Robots

Neurala

Mayfield Robotics

LG

Jibo

Asustek Computer

Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Manufacturing Industry to Boost Market Growth

The increasing adoption of AI robots in the manufacturing industry will boost market growth over the forecast period. By applying robotics techniques and integrating industrial robots into manufacturing processes, manufacturing industries have benefited and human workforces have had more time to devote to more difficult endeavors.

AI Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details AI Robots Market Size by 2030 USD 44.5 Billion AI Robots Market Growth 22.30% CAGR during 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The development of a uniform set of standards can be expected

Opportunities

Rising Government Initiatives to offer Robust Opportunities

Several countries are taking numerous actions to promote the use of and advancements in robots and artificial intelligence. These programs encourage businesses to implement new innovations to better assist the…