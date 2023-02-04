AI Smartchain Ecosystem : Ecosystem with various dApps that utilize AI technolog… – Press Release

BERLIN, GERMANY, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI Smart Chain Ecosystem, a project based on ETH blockchain, has launched its token $AISC, as its first step towards building its entire ecosystem that will consist of AI Smart chain and various AI Dapps.

AI Meets Blockchain – $AISC

$AISC token with a total supply of 1 Million was launched on 27 Jan 2023 on Ethereum blockchain and has already reached Market Capital of $4Million+. With the new development, the company focuses to be the first AI managed web3 ecosystem in history, leading the crypto space by providing cutting-edge innovations and the most competitive modern solutions to the industry’s needs.

The company was started with a vision to provide modern solutions to crypto trading, transfers, storage, portfolio management and more, by implementing an Artificial Intelligence based smart-features to an already established ecosystem of dApps.

Furthermore, AISC wants to create an additional value for its holders and community members by educating them about the AI tech and the possibilities it opens, supporting creative individuals and especially young developers interested in working with AI, and giving the opportunity to be amongst the first to use our tech.

Future Utilities

AI SMART CHAIN: AISC will be a next-generation blockchain platform designed to provide a high level of scalability, security, and interoperability. It will be based on the Ethereum blockchain technology, allowing it to process thousands of transactions per second. The platform will include a virtual machine supporting multiple programming languages, making it easy for developers to build decentralized applications.

AISC DAPPS: The AISC Ecosystem will include various dApps that utilize AI technology and enhance already successful solutions. To take full advantage of everything the ecosystem has to offer, investors should acquire and hold AISC tokens.