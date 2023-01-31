AiAdvertising Announces Implementation of ChatGPT from OpenAI – Press Release

Deployment of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Helps AiAdvertising Augment and Enhance its Campaign Performance Platform and Persona-Driven Campaigns

AiAdvertising, Inc. AIAD, a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for today’s marketing leaders, announced today it will deploy the automated ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) from OpenAI as a tool for enhancing personas and persona-driven campaigns for its clients. The platform has been making headlines for attracting major investments from tech giants, and AiAdvertising has already begun incorporating the chatbot program into the development of its advertising campaigns to help its customers generate more revenue from the platforms they use. The implementation of ChatGPT will further improve their services and help with augmenting and enhancing persona-driven marketing and advertising campaigns.

ChatGPT is proving to be a powerful tool — Software giant Microsoft recently announced its plan to expand the use of artificial intelligence in its products and plans to invest billions in the platform. AiAdvertising has engineered the Campaign Performance Platform to be compatible with various AI technologies bringing the best of the best in the industry together under one solution.

“ChatGPT is the most significant and disruptive AI technology of our generation. It truly helped tip the scale by encouraging mainstream adoption, appealing to the masses, and making AI less intimidating and more user-friendly,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We continue to explore and test many types of AI technology with the goal of integrating the best of breed into our platform. We plan to infuse the ChatGPT technology into our platform in various ways, from gaining market intelligence to improving persona narratives to generating persona-driven ad content, email campaigns, and landing page copy. The efficiencies that ChatGPT offers our team…