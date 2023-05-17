AiAdvertising Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results – Aiadvertising (OTC:AI… – Press Release

2022 Revenue of $6.7 Million driven by New Customer Agreements and SaaS Platform Solution

Platform License Revenues Increased 598% from 2021 to 2022

AiAdvertising, Inc. AIAD, a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend, has reported its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Fourth Quarter and Subsequent 2023 Highlights and Business Update

Revenue for FY 2022 was $6.7 million, a decrease of 2% from $6.9 million in FY 2022

Platform License (SaaS) revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by 598% to $0.6 million.

Received a $5.0 million equity investment to fuel the next phase of growth, including further development of AiAdvertising’s Campaign Performance Platform and to create a new focus area serving customers valuing founding American principles.

John Small joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of financial experience with a focus on strategy & operations, mergers & acquisitions, business development, and raising capital.

Became the first to uncover ChatGPT’s commercial applications in AdTech, leveraging its PersonaAI signals and insights to power automated ChatGPT, enabling the PersonaAI to become more informative and more targeted.

Management Commentary

“2022 was a transitional year as we continued to make significant progress from operating as an agency with inconsistent and unpredictable revenue to a SaaS platform solution with scalable and predictable, monthly recurring revenue,” said Jerry Hug, Chairman and CEO of AiAdvertising. “Revenue for the year underscored this transition with several platform license agreements that increased platform license revenues by 598% to $0.6 million.

“We believe AiAdvertising can continue to scale our platform with direct-to-consumer brands that are looking to deploy…