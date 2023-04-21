Air Cargo Market Sales to Hit US$ 386.9 Billion by 2031; Owing to Expansion in E… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global air cargo market stood at US$ 281.4 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 386.9 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of air cargo is increasing due to the increasing demand for eCommerce. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the demand for air cargo has increased significantly. Online shopping has become a global phenomenon, with customers expecting fast and reliable delivery of their purchases.

Air cargo is the fastest mode of transportation, and its ability to deliver goods quickly and efficiently is a key factor driving the growth of the air cargo market.

The growth of cross-border trade is a major factor that is also expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future. As global trade continues to expand, the need for fast and efficient transportation of goods across borders has become increasingly important.

Air cargo is well-suited for this purpose, as it offers fast transit times and the ability to transport goods to virtually any destination in the world. Another factor driving the market prospects includes the advancements in technology. Advances in technology have also played a significant role in the growth of the air cargo market.

Newer and more efficient aircraft have been developed, allowing for faster and more reliable transportation of goods. In addition, advancements in logistics and tracking technologies have made it easier for shippers to monitor the movement of their goods and ensure timely delivery.

Market Snapshot: