Aircraft Cabin Interior Market is set to be worth US$ 37.6 Billion at a CAGR of … – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global aircraft cabin interior market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 20.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 37.6 billion by 2033, and is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



In recent years, there has been a significant increase in long-haul flights, which are characterized by non-stop air travel lasting over seven hours. This trend can be attributed to the extended traveling range of aircraft, resulting in shorter travel times and fewer transit complications. However, long-haul flights can pose challenges for passengers, including fatigue, restlessness, jet lag, and overall discomfort. To address these issues, airline carriers are prioritizing passenger comfort, leading to a growing adoption of comfortable, customizable, and technologically advanced cabin interior systems.

The landscape of global air transport has been transformed by the emergence of low-cost airlines, as reported by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In 2018 alone, low-cost carriers were responsible for transporting an estimated 1.3 billion passengers. This shift has created a surge in demand for aircraft interior refurbishment and space optimization, particularly from low-cost carriers and regional airlines.

As per the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook and Airbus Market Forecast of 2019, there is a strong anticipation of a substantial rise in global air travel demand in the next decade. This growth is expected to be supported by the entrance of approximately 200 million individuals into the middle-class category worldwide. Consequently, the market for cabin interiors is projected to expand, benefiting from this increased demand.

Key Takeaways: