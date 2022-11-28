Airports development plans ignoring local weather disaster

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Local activists are raising concerns that proposals for the long-term redevelopment of the airports on all three Cayman Islands are being conducted without an overall master plan for the country that would explain how to expand tourism and increase visitor numbers in the face of climate change. Sustainable Cayman has said that, given the climate crisis, it won’t be business as usual in the future and the proposals do not prioritise sustainability in a time of increasing uncertainty.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority, which has begun to work on plans covering the next two decades, is proposing to extend the Owen Roberts International Airport runway 1,000 feet into the North Sound, build a new airport on Little Cayman, and widen the runway at the airport on Cayman Brac and possiblly upgrade the terminal.

The CIAA has contracted Stantec, consultants from Canada, to help shape the new plans, which has involved a…