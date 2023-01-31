AISHA BOWE HONORED WITH VIRGINIA BUSINESS MAGAZINE BLACK BUSINESS LEADERS AWARD – Press Release

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Virginia Business Magazine recognized Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO Solutions Inc., as an honoree for their Inaugural Black Business Leaders Awards. Ms. Bowe is a former NASA aerospace engineer, motivational speaker, and community-driven entrepreneur. Aisha holds the distinction of being one of the few Black women to raise more than $1 million in venture capital funding, and recently made history as the first Black woman confirmed to travel on a commercial flight to space with Blue Origin. In recognition of her recent and ongoing accomplishments, Aisha’s profile will be featured in Virginia Business Magazine’s February issue.

Aisha is dedicated to leading organizations focused on technical excellence, the principles of diversity and opportunity, and cultivating the emerging workforce. Under Aisha’s leadership, each organization she has founded embodies her passion for inclusivity, innovation, and social impact. As an SBA Certified 8(a) woman-owned small business, and prime government contractor, STEMBoard is proud to have a workforce comprised of over 50% veterans and 42% women.

Similarly, LINGO, a venture capital-backed enterprise, is comprised of 57% women. STEMBoard and LINGO work in tandem to build Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) capacity in non-affluent, on-the-rise schools in underserved communities. LINGO’s project-based kits help introduce students to basic coding skills with self-paced activities aligned to national learning standards that teach the fundamentals in a fun and accessible way.

The 2023 awards are Virginia Business’ first Black Business Leaders Awards. In the past, they have featured Black business leaders in their February issue, but this is the first time they have opened it to reader nominations. The winners of the 2023 Virginia Black Business Leaders Awards were selected by editors from 108 unique nominees, recognizing overall success, excellence and…