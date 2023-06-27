AITX’s Subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, to Host ‘Police Day’ July 13, 202… – Press Release

Detroit, Michigan, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that it will be hosting ‘Police Day’, a hands-on event for law enforcement agencies and first responders. The event will be held at the Company’s manufacturing facility, the ‘REX’, located in Ferndale, Michigan on Thursday July 13, 2023, from 10:00am to 11:30am ET.



The event is meant to showcase the RADDOG family of robots to area law enforcement personnel that may be considering adding advanced robotics to their force. RAD recently announced that it is taking pre-orders for RADDOG 2LE, specifically designed for law enforcement applications. RADDOG 2LE is a critical evolution of quadruped robotics positioned to improve the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and enable them to apply practical robotics for a variety of tasks. With its agile quadruped (four-legged) design and cutting-edge external accessories, RADDOG 2LE empowers officers to conquer challenging terrain, reach inaccessible areas, and navigate through dangerous environments.

RAD is also expected to introduce RADDOG 1LE at the Police Day event. This unit includes RAD’s RADPack™ on a smaller quadruped and will have an entry-level price point that is expected to be accessible to most law enforcement agencies.

Troy McCanna, RAD’s Chief Security Officer and a former FBI Agent with extensive experience as a Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Coordinator/Supervisor, commented on the event, “RADDOG is the force-multiplier that I wish I had by my side during my time in service. At the Police Day event, I look forward to presenting RADDOG to my former colleagues. Their early response to the dog’s availability has been overwhelming. Now they’ll have a chance to see it up close and even operate it.”

Detroit area…