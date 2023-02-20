AIZEN, the Banking Service with ‘AI Core-Tech’ in a Dynamic Environment with Cha… – Press Release

SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, AIZEN is proud to announce the banking service using “AI Core-Tech” in a dynamic environment with ChatGPT. Experts predict that the advent of ChatGPT will bring many changes not only in chats but also in the areas of education, science and technology, as well as finance. In particular, it is expected to quickly impact customer support, document processing, and provision of personalized financial information in fintech. As such, it is expected that financial services at contact points with customers will undergo significant changes along with the rapid advancement of AI, and what has become increasingly crucial in this environment is the “core technology” in finance. Data on “credits” and the utilization of AI, both of which are required for critical decision-making in finance, have emerged as areas to focus on in the era of unlimited competition. As ChatGPT continues to be under the spotlight, attention is again focused on the value of utilizing AI.

AIZEN Global provides Banking-as-a-Service and CreditConnect by incorporating AI into the core technology required for the credit model and the value chain of credit provision, which are the most critical part of banking. It integrates AI models based on credit information from newly created data platforms to quickly produce risk-based decisions required for loan processing. Based on this, data platform customers will be able to access banking services at a reasonable interest rate, and financial institutions will acquire new customers. The company developed the core value of providing credit through AI finance.

AIZEN Global entered the Vietnamese E-Commerce market, providing credits based on the data of new online business operators and enabling non-financial companies such as education and e-commerce companies to provide loans to their loyal customers easily. It is to allow financial supply based on big data and AI to industries newly emerging in Vietnam. In…