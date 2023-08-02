Akamai Announces API Security Product To Protect APIs From Business Abuse And Da… – Press Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced the availability of API Security , a product that stops application programming interface (API) attacks and detects business logic abuse inside APIs. In addition, Akamai’s API Security discovers, audits and monitors API activity using behavioral analytics to rapidly respond to threats and abuse.

API security has become a critical concern for organizations as API attacks continue to grow. A recent State of the Internet report by Akamai noted that 2022 was a record year for application and API attacks. Once an API has been authorized by a web application and API protection (WAAP) product, security teams have no visibility into its use within the organization. Malicious actors are aware of this blind spot and have shifted to abusing the vast API attack surface.

Akamai’s stand-alone API Security solution is a result of Akamai’s acquisition of Neosec, announced in April of this year. It works with any API gateway, WAAP or cloud implementation. Akamai customers can also take advantage of edge connector, an integration that saves the time, energy, and cost of product integration with the click of a button.

The API Security product provides complete visibility into API activity, uses behavioral analytics to detect complex threats and improves detections by analyzing historical data uniquely stored in a data lake. The offering delivers API discovery, visibility and risk auditing combined with detection and response capabilities that enable full investigation and threat hunting. With API Security’s differentiating Shadow Hunt threat hunting managed service, machine learning signals are delivered to human analysts for investigation. Users can see their APIs, which means they can ensure protection by recording API activity, detecting any possible breaches and keeping customer data safe.

“Akamai’s API Security helps us with…