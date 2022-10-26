Akshata Murty: Rishi Sunak’s spouse is a software program heiress who’s richer than royalty





N. R. Narayana Murthy, one of India’s richest people, had mixed feelings when he first heard about the man who would become his son-in-law.

“I, too, was a little sad and jealous when you told us you had found your life partner,” he wrote to his daughter Akshata Murty in a letter, published in “Legacy: Letters from Eminent Parents to their Daughters.”

“But when I met Rishi and found him to be all that you had described him to be – brilliant, handsome, and, most importantly, honest – I understood why you let your heart be stolen,” he said about a certain Rishi Sunak, who became Britain’s Prime Minister on Tuesday after emerging the victor from the chaotic contest to replace Liz Truss.

Sunak will not only be Britain’s youngest leader for 200 years, he is the country’s first non-White prime minister. And thanks largely to his wife Murty, Sunak…