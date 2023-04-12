Al Jaffee, Mad Journal cartoonist, dies age 102

Award-winning and record-breaking cartoonist Al Jaffee, best known for his work with revered satirical publication Mad Magazine, has died.

He died aged 102 in a Manhattan hospital on Monday due to multi-system organ failure, his granddaughter Fani Thomson told the New York Times.

A prolific artist, Jaffee holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a comic artist, beginning with his first publication in Joker Comics in 1942. He retired from Mad just three years ago, in 2020. He had contributed to the magazine for more than 50 years.

He pioneered some of the magazine’s most influential features, including “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions,” where a benign question leads to numerous unexpected sarcasms, or the Mad fold-in, the magazine’s inside back page, which when folded, cleverly turned one work into another previously hidden image.

Started in 1964 to parody the glossy fold-outs of Playboy and National Geographic, the fold-in became a hit, and an influential symbol…