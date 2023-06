Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend – Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) – Press Release

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alamos Gold Inc. AGIAGI (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 14 consecutive years during which time $304 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $20 million thus far in 2023.



The dividend is payable on June 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). This gives shareholders the option of increasing their investment in Alamos, at a discount to the prevailing market price and without incurring any transaction costs, by electing to receive common shares in place of cash dividends. For shareholders that elect to participate in the DRIP, common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to the prevailing market price.

Enrollment in the DRIP is optional. Further information on the plan, including the forms needed to enroll are available on the Company’s website at http://www.alamosgold.com/investors/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan. In order to be eligible to participate in the June 29, 2023 dividend, enrollment must be completed by 4:00 pm EST on the fifth business day prior to the June 15, 2023 dividend record date.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of…