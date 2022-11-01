Alan Richardson: Worcestershire promote ex-seamer to go coach from his function as assistant

Alan Richardson has previously also worked as a coach with England’s national team

Worcestershire have promoted Alan Richardson to the role of head coach from his job as assistant.

Richardson, a former seam bowler who took 254 wickets in 60 first-class matches for Worcestershire as a player, joined the coaching staff at New Road in 2018.

“It’s a proud moment for me to take on this role,” Richardson said.

Kadeer Ali, elder brother of England all-rounder Moeen, has been promoted from his role as second XI coach to become Richardson’s assistant.

The club said their search for a director of cricket remains ongoing.

Worcestershire announced in July they were planning a change of structure, with the club looking to recruit a director of cricket for a new wide-ranging role that will be “responsible for all coaching staff, cricket operations, science and medicine and the academy”.

Richardson, who has worked as pace bowling coach with the England national team, spent the later years of his…