Alana King & Sarah Glenn: Trent Rockets leg-spin sisters on The Hundred & inspiring others

Alana King and Sarah Glenn are Trent Rockets’ ‘leg-spin sisters’, but the duo first met during the 2021 Big Bash League, bonding over cricket, coffee and their shared love of spin king Shane Warne.

Back then, King and Glenn practised together in a park – discussing their variations and how to improve their technique. Now they’re in the same team.

“We grabbed a couple of balls and bowled at each other. Now we can actually practise in the nets. I’m stoked that I’m playing with Glenny and I can have more of those conversations in person,” said Australia’s King, 26.

Glenn, the 22-year-old from Derby, echoed this: “We’ve got our certain variations now but obviously we’re continuing to grow because batters will get used to us and we need to have a Plan B so we’re continually working on that.

“I get more bounce because of my height and Kingy gets more revs on it…