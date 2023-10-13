Alastair Prepare dinner: England and Essex legend retires from skilled cricket

Alastair Cook ends his career with 26,643 runs from 352 first-class matches

England and Essex legend Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from professional cricket, ending a record-breaking 20-year career.

Left-hander Cook, 38, retired from Test cricket in 2018 but has played five more seasons with Essex since then.

Cook’s contract at Chelmsford has expired and England’s all-time leading run-scorer is not seeking an extension.

“It is not easy to say goodbye. Cricket has been so much more than my job,” said Cook in a statement.

“It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be a part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, created deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

“From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under-11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Above all, I am incredibly happy.”

Essex had been waiting on a decision from Cook following the…