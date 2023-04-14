Albritton, Angelle, Bryant recognized at LSBA Young Lawyers Ceremony – Press Release

McGlinchey Stafford congratulates three Louisiana attorneys on their recognition by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA)’s Young Lawyers Division.

BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — McGlinchey Stafford congratulates three Louisiana attorneys on their recognition by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA)’s Young Lawyers Division:

Member Camille Bryant ( New Orleans ) was a recipient of the Top 40 Award, given to the state’s top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their community.

( ) was a recipient of the Top 40 Award, given to the state’s top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their community. Associate Remington Angelle ( Baton Rouge ) received the LSBA YLD Pro Bono Award for his work with Southern University Law Center (SULC)’s expungement initiative.

( ) received the LSBA YLD Pro Bono Award for his work with Law Center (SULC)’s expungement initiative. Associate Andrew Albritton ( New Orleans ) was selected as a finalist for the Hon. Michaelle Pitard Wynne Professionalism Award, which recognizes the high standards of professionalism in the legal community.

“Camille, Andrew, and Remington represent all that McGlinchey stands for: excellence in the law, dedication to the community, and the highest professional standards,” said Mag Bickford, Managing Member of McGlinchey’s New Orleans office and Chair of the firm’s Labor and Employment practice group. “Their contributions to our state and our profession are very deserving of this recognition.”

“McGlinchey has a strong history of support and involvement with the LSBA’s Young Lawyers Division, so the recognition of these three colleagues makes us very proud,” said Zelma Murray Frederick, Managing Member of McGlinchey’s Baton Rouge office. “Remington, Andrew, and Camille represent McGlinchey well in the community. We are grateful to have each of them as a part of our firm.”

Camille guides employers through a wide range of employment law issues, whether through litigation or advice and counsel. She is a go-to lawyer and thought leader on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) issues, and is also a trusted advisor to employers as they develop Environmental Social…