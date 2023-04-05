Alcohol Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 189.0 Billion by 2028 with a C… – Press Release

New York (US), April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alcohol Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), Alcohol Packaging Market Information by Material, Packaging, End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2028″, The alcohol packaging market can expand, between 2021 and 2028, at a rate of 4.2%, touching a total value of USD 189.0 billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Alcohol packaging is a means of protecting, enhancing brand exposure, and promoting brands, all of which have an effect on customer choice. Consumers favor brands with more straightforward packaging alternatives. Alcoholic beverage packaging is evolving significantly in terms of design, robustness, and to-go possibilities. Alcohol producers are seeking innovative ways to represent their brand, reduce carbon emissions, and offer suitable take-out containers. The packaging of alcoholic beverages will be crucial to brand promotion and increase brand awareness. Manufacturers offer creative packaging requirements for alcoholic beverages in an effort to get customers to purchase their products.

The alcohol packaging industry will also benefit from the rising alcohol consumption and rising demand for alcohol packaging.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6612



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the sterilized packaging industry are

Ball Corporation (US)

Crown Holdings Inc. (US)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Republic of Ireland)

Fiberon, LLC (USA)

Owens Illinois Inc. (US)

Berry Global, Inc. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Nampak Ltd (South Africa)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

Among others.

Report Scope: