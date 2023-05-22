Alcon Advances Company’s Social Impact Through Global Volunteerism – Alcon (NYSE… – Press Release

Alcon in Action, a company-wide community volunteerism initiative, reinforces the company’s year-round commitment to community engagement and bolsters Alcon’s aspiration to improve lives and strengthen communities

Thousands of company associates across 30 countries participate in the initiative that inspires associates to make direct, positive impacts in their local communities

Follow the activities on Alcon Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels with #AiA2023

Working together to make a brilliant impact in the communities where they live and work, thousands of Alcon associates from 57 locations around the world are participating in Alcon in Alcon (AiA), a company-wide volunteering initiative. AiA expands Alcon’s year-round focus on increasing access to quality eye care and is an element of Alcon’s overall social impact and sustainability strategy which focuses on three pillars: Brilliant Lives, Brilliant Innovation and Brilliant Planet.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, is engaging in AiA to help address health, hunger, education, and housing needs, and the fifth consecutive year as a standalone company.

Through a wide range of activities across 30 countries, including Switzerland, India and the United States,* Alcon associates are serving and strengthening their communities by collectively dedicating thousands of volunteer hours. Partnering with over 100 organizations such as schools, shelters, nursing homes, soup kitchens, and other community partners, Alcon associates are helping to make a personal difference and meet essential needs through both in-person and virtual activities.

“We believe Alcon can best serve our community by focusing every day on helping people see brilliantly, so they can live brilliantly,” said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon. “All year long Alcon is dedicated to helping build stronger, healthier communities. Alcon…