Alert Banners Dramatically Increase Prescribing Rates of Life-Saving Heart Failu… – Press Release

NEW ORLEANS, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An automated system that flags which patients could most benefit from an underused yet life-saving cardiology drug more than doubled new prescriptions, according to a pilot program test by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

“Our findings suggest that tailored electronic notifications can boost the prescription of life-saving drugs,” said study lead author and cardiologist Amrita Mukhopadhyay, MD, a clinical instructor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health. “By compiling key information in one place, the system may help providers to spend less time searching through medical records during a visit and more time speaking with their patients.”

The trial applied the new tool to heart failure, the condition in which the heart is increasingly unable to pump enough blood. Medications called mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs) can greatly increase survival rates, but past studies had shown that almost two-thirds of eligible patients are not prescribed these drugs. Other research has blamed this treatment gap for more than 20,000 preventable deaths each year in the United States.

According to the study team, part of the challenge in prescribing MRAs is that the medical information needed to determine a patient’s eligibility is scattered throughout their electronic health record. As a result, experts have been exploring the use of digital messaging tools that automatically analyze standard clinical guidelines and relevant medical data to make treatment decisions easier.

The study is being presented at the annual conference of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) on March 5 and will be simultaneously published in the association’s journal, JACC. According to the study authors, it is the first to directly compare the effectiveness of alert message types that address heart failure.

