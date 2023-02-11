ALERT: Investors in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. with Substantial Losses Have Opportuni… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Honda class action lawsuit. Captioned Baylor v. Honda Motor Co., Ltd., No. 23-cv-00794 (C.D. Cal.), the Honda class action lawsuit charges Honda, Honda’s North American-based subsidiary American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (“American Honda”), and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP)” alt=”Robbins Geller, with 200 lawyers in ten offices, represents U.S. and international institutional investors in contingency-based securities and corporate litigation. The firm has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action judgment. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP)”>



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Honda class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-honda-motor-co-ltd-class-action-lawsuit-hmc.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. Certain of Honda’s vehicles include a so-called “Idle Stop” engine feature, purportedly designed to enhance fuel efficiency.

The Honda class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed…