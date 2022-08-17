Alex Blackwell on cricket, retirement and LGBTQ+ inclusion: ‘I’ve needed to look at my very own privilege’

Alex Blackwell captained Australia to a dramatic victory over New Zealand in the 2010 T20 World Cup final

Alex Blackwell can still see it now.

It’s 2010. The T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Blackwell’s Australia side has come down to the final ball. The White Ferns need five runs to win.

“That moment where Ellyse Perry external-link bowled to Sophie Devine,” Blackwell says, before tailing off with a smile.

“We found a way to win, and in that moment, I was screaming, I was yelling, I almost fainted because I was so excited!”

New Zealand batter Devine struck the ball sweet and straight as she sought the crucial runs – but Perry stuck out a foot to deflect the ball to safety, and seal the victory.

“It was just the most amazing moment,” Blackwell remembers, “and to raise that trophy as Australia captain, on behalf of my team-mates but also my country – it doesn’t get much better than that.”

If no other game can top that for Blackwell, there are still plenty that come close.

The New…