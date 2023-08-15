Alex Collins: Former NFL working again dies aged 28 after motorbike accident in Florida

Alex Collins (right) became renowned for celebrating with an Irish jig, which he learned while regularly attending Irish dance classes in his native Florida

Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins has died aged 28.

Collins was riding a motorcycle when he collided with an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He played 25 games for both the Ravens and Seahawks between 2016 and 2021, scoring 19 touchdowns.

“May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life,” the Ravens said.

“Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: “Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great team-mate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.”

The accident occurred on Sunday at 22:20 local time….