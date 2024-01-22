Alex Davies: Warwickshire wicketkeeper succeeds Will Rhodes as captain

Alex Davies has scored 1,086 first-class runs for Warwickshire in 25 matches, with two centuries and five half-centuries, since joining from Lancashire

Warwickshire have named wicketkeeper Alex Davies as the club’s new captain.

The 29-year-old replaces Will Rhodes, who stepped down after four years at the helm in November.

Davies, who joined the Bears from Lancashire ahead of the 2022 season on a three-year contract, has also signed a new deal at Edgbaston until 2026.

“My first reactions are pride and honour. It’s something I would never be able to turn down,” Davies said.

“Will’s been brilliant over the last four years and a massive reason why the club’s where we are.”

Davies was earmarked as a potential contender to succeed Rhodes by Bears first-team coach Mark Robinson when Rhodes gave up the captaincy to focus on his batting.

Vice-captain to Rhodes in red-ball and 50-overs cricket, Davies got a taste for leading the side in last season’s T20 Blast campaign, following Moeen Ali’s…