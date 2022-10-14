Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Highway with quick impact

Alex Gidman scored more than 11,000 runs in his first-class career

Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately.

Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to successive T20 Blast finals, winning the competition in 2018.

“I have enjoyed my time at Worcestershire and thank the club for all for its support,” Gidman said.

The Worcestershire board thanked Gidman for “all his hard work in the last four years” and “wished him every success in the future”.

Chair Fanos Hira added: “Alex has led the club to great success, winning the T20 Blast in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

“We wish him well in the next steps of his career and thank him for his contribution to our club.”

Gidman’s association with the Pears started when he signed from Gloucestershire in September 2014 on a two-year deal. But he was forced to retire 18 months later because of a finger injury.

After returning as part of the coaching staff two year later, following the departure…