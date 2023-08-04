Alex Hales: England batter declares retirement from worldwide cricket

England batter Alex Hales has retired from international cricket.

Hales, 34, made 156 appearances for England across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs and lifting the men’s T20 World Cup in November.

He last played for his country in the five-wicket win against Pakistan in that final in Melbourne.

Hales, who will continue to play for Nottinghamshire and in T20 franchises, said it had been “an absolute privilege” to represent England.

“I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hales is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, and is expected to continue being a regular in T20 leagues such as Australia’s Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League.

A short-form specialist, Hales was a key member of England’s one-day international side, hitting a six against Australia at Trent Bridge as they broke the record for the highest ODI total in 2018.

He scored 2,419 runs in 70 one-day…