Alex Hales: England batter says successful return in Pakistan is ‘very particular feeling’

Alex Hales hit seven fours in his 40-ball innings

Alex Hales says hitting 53 on his return to the England side in their historic Twenty20 win over Pakistan is “the stuff dreams are made of”.

He was dropped from the World Cup squad in March 2019 after reportedly failing a recreational drugs test.

“There years felt like forever,” said opener Hales, 33.

“It’s a very special feeling to get back out on the park for England.

“To score a fifty on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of.”

Hales was called up for the seven-match Pakistan tour and the upcoming T20 World Cup after Jonny Bairstow suffered a possible broken left leg while playing golf.

Speaking in February 2020, then-England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said “there was a breakdown in trust between Hales and the team” and “a considerable amount of time was needed to regain that trust”.

Hales said: “Guys have said in the past it was never down to the cricket why I missed three years, that was never in doubt.

“But…