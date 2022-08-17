Alex Hales gives well timed reminder of potential as Jason Roy’s struggles proceed in The Hundred

Another poor knock by Jason Roy will have perhaps stung even more given the England opener had earlier seen Alex Hales provide another timely reminder of his ability and power.

Roy, a pivotal part of England’s white-ball successes over recent years, has had a horrid summer, scoring 76 runs in six Twenty20 internationals and just 30 across five innings for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

In contrast, Hales is a batter at the peak of his powers, reminding everyone with a blistering 59 off 29 balls for Trent Rockets on Wednesday.

While it is unclear if England would recall for Hales, who has not played since March 2019 because of off-field issues, it is becoming hard to ignore his persistent and loud knocking at the door, especially with Roy’s lack of form.

Speaking in February 2020, then-England captain Eoin Morgan said “there was a breakdown in trust between Alex and the team” and “a considerable amount of time” was needed to regain that trust.

Hales, who has scored 1,644 runs in…