Alex Hartley (centre) was part of the England side which won the 2017 World Cup

England spinner Alex Hartley says taking an indefinite break from cricket is the “hardest decision” she has ever made.

“Every time I’ve pulled on my cricket shirt [recently], the best feeling has been at the end of the day when I can take it off again,” she said.

“I want to get back to that person that fell in love with cricket.”

Hartley has played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s for England, helping them win the World Cup in 2017, but has not made an international appearance since 2019.

She has played for Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup this year, and is part of the Welsh Fire squad, but it is unclear whether she will participate in The Hundred.

“I’ve stepped away and it might be for a month and it might be forever,” Hartley said.

“I have felt like a different person. I have felt flat and I’ve not felt like that bubbly character that I normally am and that person…