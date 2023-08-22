Alex Hartley: England World Cup winner declares retirement from cricket

Alex Hartley (centre) helped England win the 2017 World Cup when they beat India in the final

England spinner Alex Hartley has announced she will retire from cricket at the end of The Hundred.

The 29-year-old was part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning squad.

Hartley took a break from cricket in May to focus on her mental health before returning for The Hundred with Welsh Fire earlier this month.

“I’ve loved it, I’ve hated it, but I am really proud of what I have achieved,” Hartley, who last played for England in 2019, told BBC’s ‘No Balls’ podcast.

“I can’t believe it. I feel so good.”

Hartley made her debut for England in 2016 against Pakistan and played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s.

She was an integral part of England’s successful 2017 World Cup campaign, ending the tournament as their second-highest wicket taker and claiming 2-58 as they beat India in the final.

“I’ve been thinking about it for ages and ages. As if I played cricket for England – that’s mad,” she added.