Alex Hartley: England World Cup winner declares retirement from cricket

England spinner Alex Hartley has announced she will retire from cricket at the end of The Hundred.
The 29-year-old was part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning squad.
Hartley took a break from cricket in May to focus on her mental health before returning for The Hundred with Welsh Fire earlier this month.
“I’ve loved it, I’ve hated it, but I am really proud of what I have achieved,” Hartley, who last played for England in 2019, told BBC’s ‘No Balls’ podcast.
“I can’t believe it. I feel so good.”
Hartley made her debut for England in 2016 against Pakistan and played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s.
She was an integral part of England’s successful 2017 World Cup campaign, ending the tournament as their second-highest wicket taker and claiming 2-58 as they beat India in the final.
“I’ve been thinking about it for ages and ages. As if I played cricket for England – that’s mad,” she added.