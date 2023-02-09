Alex Morgan calls potential Saudi sponsorship deal for 2023 Girls’s World Cup ‘weird’

Morgan won the World Cup with the United States in 2015 and 2019

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority potentially sponsoring the 2023 Women’s World Cup is “bizarre”, says United States forward Alex Morgan.

Earlier this month co-hosts Australia and New Zealand asked Fifa to “urgently clarify” reports Visit Saudi is to be named as an official sponsor for the tournament, which starts in July.

The Gulf kingdom has been accused of human rights abuses.

“Morally, it just doesn’t make sense,” said two-time World Cup winner Morgan.

“It’s bizarre that Fifa has looked to have a Visit Saudi sponsorship for the Women’s World Cup when I, myself, Alex Morgan, would not even be supported and accepted in that country.”

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sporting events in recent years but has been accused of using events to ‘sportswash’ its reputation.

Women’s rights campaigners have been imprisoned, despite some reform under crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, such as an end to the ban on women driving.