Alex Morgan penalty secures Concacaf W victory for US over Canada

Alex Morgan ensured her side won a third consecutive Concacaf crown

Alex Morgan’s 78th-minute penalty sealed the USA’s place at the 2024 Olympics as they beat Canada 1-0 in the Concacaf W Championship final.

Morgan netted her 118th international goal after Allysha Chapman fouled American Rose Lavelle in the area.

Victory in Mexico avenged the world champions’ shock defeat by Canada in last year’s Olympic semi-finals.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, will face Jamaica next year for the other Concacaf spot at Paris 2024.

Jamaica qualified for the Olympic play-off by winning the W Championship’s third-place match, as Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give them a 1-0 extra-time victory over Costa Rica.

Morgan only returned to international duty with the USA in June after an eight-month break that she says helped her “mentally and physically”.

“I feel like I’m in form, and some of the younger players are able to look up to the older players,” she said.

“It always feels…