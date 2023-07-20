Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 – June 30, 2023 – Alfa Laval (OTC:AL… – Press Release

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —
Highlights
- Order intake increased by 28 percent to SEK 18.4 (14.4) billion.
- Net sales increased by 34 percent to SEK 15.9 (11.9) billion.
- Adjusted EBITA increased by 21 percent to SEK 2.4 (2.0) billion, corresponding to a margin of 15.0 (16.5) percent.
- Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 1.3 (0.2) billion.
- Earnings per share of SEK 3.63 (2.75).
Summary
Second quarter
Order intake increased by 22 percent* to SEK 18,405 (14,421) million.
Net sales increased by 27 percent* to SEK 15,880 (11,852) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,378 (1,959) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 15.0 (16.5) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,003 (1,576) million.
Net income: SEK 1,515 (1,152) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 3.63 (2.75).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,342 (192) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 175 (90) million.
First six months
Order intake increased by 26 percent* to SEK 36,790 (27,676) million.
Net sales increased by 26 percent* to SEK 29,991 (22,467) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 4,765 (3,775) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 15.9 (16.8) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 4,051 (2,836) million.
Net income: SEK 3,030 (2,084) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 7.27 (4.97).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,346 (959) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 320 (130) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK – (-327) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.6 (19.1).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.49 (1.09).
* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.
Outlook for the third quarter
“Despite slowing economic activity, demand in Alfa Laval’s end-markets is expected to remain unchanged although affected by third quarter lower seasonality.”
Earlier published outlook (April 25, 2023): “Market conditions are expected to remain positive, although demand is expected…